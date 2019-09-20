Sometimes the smallest things make all the difference.
I was reminded of this last week, when I received an email from a public relations person working a group raising funds for some sort of medical research.
That’s not unusual. I get tons of emails every day with one story pitch or another, sometimes with news releases attached, or contact information for some expert in some field that may or not be interesting.
I appreciate that. These PR flacks are out there doing their jobs trying to promote their organization, agenda, cause, whatever, and they’ve decided that maybe I’d like to help them.
Can’t hurt to ask, right?
The pitch itself was a type I’ve seen many times in the past three decades, giving a bit of information about their organization, their goals, and offering an angle that they hope would encourage me to possibly write a story about their group, focused on a “survivor” of whatever disease they were fighting.
Typically, these “survivor story” pitches are meant to highlight local people, which generally adds a few extra points on the board in favor of writing a story about their struggle and raising awareness for their disease.
Of course, it helps if that PR flack spends at least a couple of minutes doing research on the newspaper to which they’re sending this tailored pitch.
“We have a survivor from Republic that has a wonderful story to tell about dealing with this disease and the impact it’s had on her life.”
They offered to put me in touch with this person or, if I was short on time, to put together a story themselves and send it to me. How nice of them.
This email was clearly in need of an immediate response. Folks who know me well may already be shaking their heads. I’m not known for my customer service skills, especially with people I don’t know or are unlikely to see again.
“Thank you for thinking of us. Your project sounds like a worthy one. Unfortunately, we are not in Republic, nor anywhere close. While we are, in fact, located in the same state, we are on the opposite side and it is highly unlikely that anyone here would recognize the person in question.”
I understand the confusion. It’s not the first time something like this has happened. The first time it did, I did a little checking. It turns out that a while back, there in fact was a newspaper in Republic known as the Monitor. It’s been closed for some time, absorbed into a larger newspaper.
In any case, that little hyphen makes all the difference. After making my reply, I went on with my weekend. On Monday, I got a Facebook message.
“Hey, wanted to let you know we made some changes to front of the Republic VFW.”
Here we go again ...
Robert Cox is an award-winning columnist and managing editor of the Republic-Monitor. He my be reached by phone at 573-547-4567 or by email at rcox@perryvillenews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.