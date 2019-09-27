Perry County School District 32 held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a paver garden to be located on the campus. The PHS Alumni Association along with Earthworks partnered to bring the project to life. Pictured are, from left: Superintendent Andy Comstock, Assistant Superintendent Jeanie White, Director of Buildings and Grounds Dan Oberkirsc, PHS Principal Jeff Steffens, PHS Assistant Principal Justin Dreyer, PHS Student Body President Carly Green, PHS Alumni President Eric Buchheit, PHS Alumni Vice President Linda Buerck, Earthworks Owner President Kevin Thieret, Earthworks Vice President Aaron Thieret, Jeff Green, Earthworks Vice President of Sales, John Thieret, Operations Manager at Earthworks, Ross Depau, Chief Financial Officer at Earthworks, Amanda Ochs of Kueker Landscaping.