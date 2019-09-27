After years of planning, Perry County School District will soon be home to a paver garden. Perryville High School Alumni Association has partnered with Earthworks of Perryville to create a landscape feature in the Pirate Plaza.
The official groundbreaking for the project was held on Monday during a ceremony.
“It’s really indescribable the level I have for this project, Perryville Alumni Association President Eric Buchheit said. “We have been working on this project for about two years to get the point where we can break ground.”
Kevin Thieret, President of Earthworks and 1969 graduate of Perryville High School said it was a worthwhile project for his company to pursue.
“The Thieret family has had several generations of students come through Perryville High School and so we thought that it would be an honor to get involved with the paver garden, especially since we are in that line of work.”
The garden will lie between Perryville High School and the Old Senior High, and was created in 1994 by the Alumni Association through the Pirate Plaza project. Earthworks also donated all the stone used in the project.
In addition to providing the stone for the paver garden from its quarries, Earthworks Stone designed the paver garden and has provided ongoing support. Kueker Nursery and Garden Center will install the pavers, at a discount to the association. The Alumni Association began pre-selling the pavers and benches in January 2018.
“I just felt it was the right thing to do.” Thieret said. “We wanted to do this for the school because it is one of those projects that will be here for a long time and make the campus beautiful.”
The original improvements to the plaza included the landscaping, installation of the wrought iron fencing and the addition of the decorative light poles.
The centerpiece of the Pirate Plaza is the district’s historic flagpole, gifted to the school in 1939 by the community’s World War I veterans.
The paver garden will be centered on the flagpole, and will feature natural stone pavers in three sizes, as well as natural stone benches, with a name and special message inscribed with a graduation, special military service or other special occasion.
“It means a great deal to me to better beautify the area, and be a place where alumni, and other community members can come together and show their Pirate pride to an area that encourages success,” Buchheit said.
The Alumni Association pre-sold pavers and stone benches for the last year; those stones will be laid during the initial installation.
Special pricing for both pavers and benches is available now through Nov. 1, with those stones to be engraved in Spring 2020: $80 for the 6x6, $120 for the 6x12, $200 for the 12x12, and $1,500 for a stone bench..
“Earthworks Stone, Kueker and the Alumni Association are creating a beautiful feature on our campus, something we can all take pride in,” he said. “This new paver garden will become the focal point of the high school campus, welcoming visitors to our buildings and stadium.” Perryville High School Principal Jeff Steffens said.
Thieret noted that the installation of the first stones will begin around October 1, with the progress advancing steadily about the Perryville Homecoming on October 19.
“It will be neat for the alumni to see and it should be beautiful.” Thieret said.
Perry County School District Superintendent Andy Comstock seconded that sentiment.
“As the saying goes, ‘pride is built one brick at a time,” he said. “For us, it will be one paver at a time.”
