Instructional leaders at Perry County School District 32 are cautiously optimistic about gains on this spring’s standardized tests.
The District’s composite ACT average score increased from 18.9 in 2018 to 19.7 in 2019, while middle-school students made striking gains in mathematics achievement on the Missouri Assessment Program.
The state has not yet released MAP science scores, and social studies scores will not be released because it was a benchmark year for that portion of the MAP.
Last year, 98 Perryville High School students took the ACT, compared to 192 the previous year when the state mandated and paid for all high school juniors to take the test.
PHS student scores went up in all four areas — English, math, reading and science. PHS scored lower than the state average, 19.7 compared to 20.8.
“We have worked hard to increase our ACT scores, so it’s wonderful to see the higher composite score this year,’ said Assistant Superintendent Jeanie White. “It’s bittersweet to be within a point of the state average; our goal is within reach, we just didn’t quite make it this year.”
On the MAP English tests, the District saw increases in student performance at the Grade 7 highest-performing level, and in moving students performing at the “Below Basic” level into higher performance levels.
Other markers for which the district is graded annually by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are in line with state averages, including graduation and attendance rates.
So what does this mean?
“It means that we’re cautiously optimistic that the educational initiatives we have implemented over the last several years are creating an environment that supports every student’s learning needs,” said Mrs. White.
Dr. Linda Buerck, director of curriculum and instruction, agreed.
“Overall, this is very encouraging news,” she said. “We are on target to meet the state’s 2020 math goals. We exceed the state’s attendance rate goal, and are on track for college and career readiness as well as graduation rates.”
The district’s attendance rate for the last school year was 92.7 percent, over the state average of 91.9 percent. “However, it is below our own goal of having 95 percent of our students in school at least 95 percent of the time,” Mrs. White said.
But Mrs. White and Dr. Buerck say that there are areas of concern for parents and educators as well. The district is in year 3 of the Missouri Reading Initiative, which is what Dr. Buerck calls a “paradigm shift in the way we are teaching reading and writing.”
As part of this process, the District expected to see standardized test scores decrease, Dr. Buerck said, but seeing the actual shift in local students’ performance on the MAP test can be alarming. For instance, at the Grade 3 Proficient/Advanced level, the district score is 34.4 percent while the state average is 48.7.
“We are embracing MRI at every level on campus, from primary to career center,” she said. “We are in the third year of implementation at our elementary. MRI is not a prescribed curriculum.
Instead, it is a coaching and modeling process for teachers to learn how to specifically target reading and writing lessons to every individual student in their classroom.
“There is a lag in standardized test scores during this process, while we identify learning and instructional gaps, but we know MRI builds better readers and writers because we see it working at our career center, where students are seeing ever-higher achievement on the ACT WorkKeys.”
Perryville Area Career and Technology Center had 23 students earn Platinum on the ACT WorkKeys test last year, up from 9 in 2017-18. Earning Platinum is the equivalent of earning a composite score of 26-36 on the ACT.
Mrs. White said that this annual report gives a snapshot of student aptitude and performance at that moment in time, which helps the District adjust instructional strategies.
“For several years, we have been unhappy with our math scores on the MAP,” she said. “So we have used our Professional Learning Communities to identify our Essential Learner Objectives and ensure that our pacing guides are in line. We are now teaching our identified concepts in the order in which students will be tested, and we’re beginning to see that our students are reaching those higher-achieving levels.
“And that’s where we as educators get excited about these reports — It’s not the snapshot, it’s the specific data that we can dive into to see what lessons are working, what assessment practices are benefiting our kids. Seeing our teacher data teams collaborate to find pathways for every child to learn is wonderful.”
