A piece of living history was added to the landscape Sunday at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.
Members of Perry County’s various 4-H clubs joined together to plant a Liberty Tree at the memorial site as part of an effort spearheaded by the Missouri 4-H Council and Stan Crader of Crader Distributing in Marble Hill.
According to University of Missouri Extension 4-H program associate Dianna Koenig, planting the tree serves a dual purpose for club members, as both an educational exercise and a service project.
“Our 4-H members can take pride in the service work they did in obtaining and planting trees to make their communities a better, nicer place to live,” Koenig said.
The original Liberty Tree was an elm tree that stood near Boston Common during the Revolutionary War era.
In 1765, the Sons of Liberty, a group of American colonists, staged the first act of defiance against British rule under the tree. This spawned the resistance that eventually led to the American Revolutionary War.
During the war, several other towns designated their own Liberty Trees as support for the resistance spread throughout the colonies.
These trees became symbols of American independence.
The last original Liberty Tree, a tulip poplar, stood on the grounds of St. John’s College in Maryland until 1999 when it was destroyed during Hurricane Floyd.
Luckily, before its death, 14 seedlings were successfully germinated from the tree through a project spearheaded by the nonprofit conservation organization American Forests. These seedlings were planted throughout the original 13 colonies.
Years later, bud-grafted trees, essentially clones of the Maryland Liberty Tree, were distributed to groups across the country. In Missouri, those efforts were led by Crader with the assistance of many local Stihl dealers, including Perryville Outdoor Products.
Crader said his goal is to see a Liberty Tree planted in each of Missouri’s 114 counties. So far, he said, approximately 60 have been planted.
Crader said Sunday’s planting at the MNVM site was especially meaningful.
“We have one in the Capital in Jefferson City,” Crader said. “I think as far as the most prestigious places for a tree, this might trump the Capitol. Sorry, Gov. Parson, but that’s the way it is. This is a pretty special place.”
Along with members from many of Perry County’s 4-H clubs, Missouri State 4-H Council Regional Representative Elise Melchior presented MNVM founder and board member Jim Eddleman with a certificate of authenticity for the tree.
“I think kids and anyone that comes by and sees this is really going to remember the founding fathers and the sacrifices they made,” said Melchior, 17, of Perryville, who is one of only four representatives to the state council from the southeast Missouri region.
Following the ceremony, Eddleman called the tree a wonderful addition to the memorial, which features a visitors center, a museum and several other tributes to veterans, including a full-sized, exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
“We’re lucky to be the place that they planted this,” Eddleman said. “It’ll be here forever and people can come and see it every year, how much progress it’s made.”
That’s the goal of the project, Crader said.
“The original Revolutionary War-era Liberty Trees are where the Declaration of Independence was first read to the public,” Crader said. “So what our vision is as these trees grow up, these kids can go out and tell their kids that this is the Liberty Tree, this is what is stands for and maybe even read the Declaration of Independence once a year under this tree. Because that’s what it stands for.”
