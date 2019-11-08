The Mayfest theme has been chosen. The 35th year of the annual event will honor those that are sometimes overlooked. The Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Perryville partnered together to come up with the idea of Hometown Heroes, this year’s theme, will recognize in the armed forces, along with doctors, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and others who provide a service to Perryville.
“Everyone is excited for this theme because we appreciate all of our heroes who don’t get recognized enough, or sometimes at all,” Perryville Chamber Director Jackie Wengert said.
Along with honoring all the service members, light pole banners will also be made for hometown active duty members from the five branches, excluding the National Guard. Wengert noted the criteria is that they must consider Perryville their hometown.
“That’s whether they have moved away and are still active, but just not ready to retire yet,” she said. “This doesn’t just include the kids that get out of school and join the Army for example. They could be making a career out of it.”
The banners will be made and go up around the square and wherever else, the Chamber and City of Perryville see fit. They will stay up until the next Veterans Day in 2020, and will be unveiled in a ceremony before the Mayfest event. The manner of unveiling as not yet been determined. There are a limited number of banners that are available. The banners will be taken down and then given to the families of the soldiers.
Wengert noted to send a picture, the name of the military member, the branch in which they serve, date of enlistment, and rank to mayfestheroes2020@yahoo.com. The deadline to send in the information by December 31.
“That way we can have everything sent to the same place and hopefully it can be separated more easily.”
Wengert believes it is a theme that could go over well in the community.
“Everyone has a hero, whether that is someone that helped you along the way or got you out of trouble,” Wengert said. “The banners of course will focus on active military, but we hope to have everyone come out and honor those who have helped us.”
