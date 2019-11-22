Christmas may be a month away, but for Mary Jo Bammel, the annual holiday is front and center.
Bammel, who describes herself as “head elf in charge,” is the driving force behind this year’s Christmas on the Square celebration in downtown Perryville. On Saturday, she took a few moments to sit down and deliver an update on her preparations.
“Things been going pretty smoothly so far,” Bammel said. “The city has been fantastic. Everybody’s working with me beautifully. Volunteers have been coming out of the woodwork and even if only half of them show up, I’m going to be very, very blessed and well staffed.”
This year’s event, which will coincide with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, will be held on the downtown square from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and will offer everything from brunch to a biergarten, craft vendors to carolers — all with an overall Bavarian/German theme — culminating in the lighting of the square at 5:30 p.m.
In the past, Christmas on the Square was organized by the Perryville Chamber of Commerce and was typically an evening affair with a parade of lights culminating with the lighting of the square and an appearance by Santa Claus. This year, the event falls under the purview of the Downtown Revitalization Committee, and Bammel didn’t hesitate to step into the role of organizer.
“I’m excited people are really enjoying the Christmas spirit,” Bammel said. “Even though it’s nowhere near the season yet, people have been joining in. We’ve got several sponsors that have stepped up and helped us out and, as far as organizing goes, everybody has stepped back and let me do my thing. Nobody’s fussing with me and I really enjoy it.”
The special brunch — which will be prepared under the direction of local chef Matt Ruessler — will have two seatings, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and the beirgarten, featuring brews by Jackson Street BrewCo, will open at 2 p.m.
Tickets for each event are available online by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching “Christmas on the Square.”
In addition to the brunch, biergarten and a sizeable craft fair, Bammel has planned a number of activities for the younger set, intended to keep little ones entertained until Santa makes his appearance.
“We’re going to have a lot of activities for children,” Bammel said. “A bounce house, a scavenger hunt for the kid, if the weather is permitting, a kids crafting tent where they can make their own ornaments and the Rotary Interact will be coming in to do face painting. We’re also going to have the Thomas the Tank Engine-style train from First Baptist Church giving rides, and when they visit with Santa, they’ll get a free cocoa and a free treat.”
Bammel said most of the children’s activities will be free, although there will be a small fee for the face painting.
During the day, local bands and singers will provide live music. Bammel said many of the performance spots have been filled but that were still a few openings.
“We’ve had a little bit of trouble because, unfortunately, a lot of people think that because they’re not professionals, they don’t want to sing in front of other people,” Bammel said. “Even though they have choirs at church and everything else, they will say they’re afraid of getting up on a stage in front of people. I’m hoping to talk them into it because it’s beautiful music and they need to come out and sing.”
Bammel said she hopes everyone enjoys the new format and will be eager to see more next year.
“It’s ramping up to be a very good thing,” Bammel said. “It’s our trial run for this format and I hope everybody sees what it can be, what more we can do with it and next year everybody will really join in and help us out even more.”
As for this year, Bammel has one request.
“If they want to direct their prayers to making sure it’s a good nice day,” Bammel said. “Historically, we’ve had good weather on that day and I hope Mother Nature is going to be kind to us.”
It’s almost Christmas, after all.
