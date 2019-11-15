Jeff Layton is eager to serve his community. As the City of Perryville’s newest Public Works director, he expects to have ample opportunity.
“It’s everybody’s dream if you like, the community you live in,” said Layton, 42, a Perryville native. “I try to stay involved in the community, always have. Now I get to actually — for my job — get paid to serve the community that I grew up in and love. And my kids are growing up in. You go home, you’ve had a hard day’s work and you feel good about your job because you get to see what you do and people get to enjoy it. It’s great.”
Layton takes over a position vacated by former director Mark Brown, who officially resigned in August after six years with the city, managing all aspects of the city’s infrastructure, including the airport, gas, refuse, sewer, streets, waste water treatment plant, water system and water treatment plant.
Brown’s resignation came on the heels of an April arrest for terroristic threatening related to a comment he made during a phone call with an insurance call center. Brown pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of private peace disturbance, a misdemeanor, on Tuesday in Perry County Associate Circuit Court.
City officials declined to comment on Brown’s resignation in August, and in September, the Board of Aldermen gave final approval to a settlement agreement with Brown including provisions for six months pay along with a lump sum payment for 240 hours of paid time off.
The document also included two separate sections regarding confidentiality and comments to third parties in reference to his resignation.
Brown is currently serving as utility manager for the city of Union, S.C.
A 1995 graduate of Perryville High School, Layton spent 10 years as an engineer and project manager at TG-Missouri before being hired as a building inspector for the city earlier this year, experience he says will serve him well in his new position.
“That’s a [just-in-time] manufacturing plant, so you’re often making decisions and learning things on the fly there, too,” Layton said. “It’s not like it’s something new. It’s just a different problem to solve in a different area. That’s how I look at it.”
Layton saw the chance to apply for the Public Works director position as an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“I would have been content being there [as a building inspector] for five years,” Layton said. “I probably would have wanted to have some room to grow. In my mind, when I took that job, I was thinking of things expanding here possibly. And that way I’d have a chance. And when this position came open, sometimes we don’t get to pick our timing. We just have to kind of do it when we get some timing to grow. And I applied.”
He’s spent the past several weeks getting a handle on his new responsibilities, even attending his first Board of Aldermen meeting as director last week.
Layton likened the learning curve to “drinking from a fire hose.”
“I’m trying to learn as fast as I can now and that’s always a challenge any time you go to a new job where you don’t have a lot of experience,” Layton said, adding that he feels he has a solid group of experienced department supervisors to help him learn, pointing out the experience of water department superintendent Charlie McLeod, natural gas superintendent Tim Britt, wastewater superintendent Jeremy Myer and street superintendent Angie Brown.
“Charlie alone has 40 years of water experience and Tim Britt has 20 plus years,” Layton said. “Jeremy Meyer has 20 plus years. Angie has seven here, but she’s pushing on 20 and then just in the water plant, the top five people that’s been here the longest have 150 years experience. That’s crazy.”
Layton credited the city’s administration for fostering an atmosphere where people want to stay and grow in their jobs.
“The board and the mayor have set this up to where I think we can continuously grow,” Layton said. “And when new people come in and want to learn, this is the best time as any. And then in another 10 years, it’s still going to be a good time. People stay here. People like working here. I’ve worked at other places where turnover was so quick, you didn’t get the longevity and you didn’t get the people learn from. I’m walking into a great situation.”
