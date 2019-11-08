Michele Joy Kaufmann, 45, of Uniontown, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Independence Care Center of Perry County in Perryville.
She was born March 27, 1974 in Perryville to Frank and Geraldine (Steffens) Kaufmann.
Her mother survives in Uniontown.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg.
Other survivors include her four siblings, Jeffrey Kaufmann of Ragland, Ala., Lori (David) Franke of Frankfort, Ky, Kathy (Jeff) Bohnert of Perryville, and Jonathan Kaufmann of Perryville; and nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Clayton) Anderson, Joel Franke, Aaron Franke, Eli Bohnert and Rachel Bohnert. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Kaufmann; paternal grandparents, Alfred and Mathilde (Weinhold) Kaufmann and maternal grandparents, Ferdinand and Emma (Koenig) Steffens. Friends were called at Ford & Young East Perry Chapel in Altenburg on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 5-8 pm and on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 am. She will then be taken to Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg for services at 10 am with the Rev. Steven Dressler officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society, Crown Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
