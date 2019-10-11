Paul W. Blechle, 82, of Perryville, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.
He was born July 16, 1937, in Perry County to Henry B. and Lucille (French) Blechle Sr. He and Imogene Martin were married on Nov. 30, 1996. She survives in Perryville.
He was retired from Mississippi Lime Kiln is Ste. Genevieve. He was a member of the Catholic Faith. He had been in the Army National Guard for 19 years and was a member of American Legion Post 133 Booster. He loved to play bingo, hunt, fish and spend time with his family.
Other survivors include three sons, David (Donna) Blechle, Dale (Kim) Blechle and Dean (Connie) Blechle all of Perryville; two daughters, Donna Abell and Darla Blechle both of Perryville; step-daughter, Rhonda (Dennis) Haskins of Springfield, Mo; one brother, Jim (Clara) Blechle of Old Appleton; two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Mrs. Edgar) Blechle of Old Appleton and Shirley (Mrs. John) Blechle of Perryville; one brother-in-law, Russell Schumer of Old Appleton; 25 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one step-daughter, Sheila Favier; one step-son, Mike Martin; one son-in-law, Mark Abell; one sister, Pat Schumer; and three brothers, Henry B. Blechle Jr., Edgar Blechle and John Blechle.
Friends may call at Ford & Young Chapel on Friday, October 11 from 4-8 pm and on Saturday, October 12 from 6:30 to 9:15 am. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek with the Rev. Jim French officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Apple Creek. Military Graveside honors will be provided by American Legion 133 and Delta Team.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Church in Apple Creek.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
