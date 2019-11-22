Regina C. “Jean” Zoellner, 95, of Perryville died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Independence Care Center of Perry County in Perryville.
She was born February 13, 1924 in Perry County to Henry W. and Theresia A. (Baer) Buchheit.
She and Louis C. Zoellner were married Oct. 12, 1946. He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 1994.
She had worked at International Shoe Co.
She had been a volunteer at the Daughters of Charity Food Pantry, Perry County Memorial Hospital and nursing homes. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and a former member of St. Maurus Catholic Church and St. Ann Sodality in Biehle.
Survivors include her seven children, Glennon (Pat) Zoellner of Uniontown, Norma (Emmet) Sutterer of Perryville, Larry (Donna) Zoellner of Uniontown, Mary (Frank) Meyer of Biehle, Ricky (Pattie) Zoellner of Edmond, OK, Connie (Bruce) Gibbar of Perryville, JoAnn (Tom) Schaefer of Wentzville; one sister, Mary Ann Rellergert of Apple Creek; twenty-four grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Henry A. Zoellner; five brothers and five sisters.
Friends called Ford & Young Chapel in Perryville from 4-8 PM on Monday, November 18 and on Tuesday, November 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 am.
She was then be taken to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Brad Modde officiating.
Burial will be at St. Maurus Catholic Cemetery in Biehle.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent Food Pantry or Legacy Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
