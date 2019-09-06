Terry Wayne McClure, 55, of Sedgewickville, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 29, 1964, in Perryville to Charles Walter and Viola Margaret (Porter) McClure.
He was Manager of Shawneetown Feed & Seed in Friedheim. He was an avid outdoorsman, a farmer and member of the farming community. He was a great father, brother and uncle. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include his two sons and one daughter-in-law, Neal & Jessica McClure of Sedgewickville, and Jesse McClure of Sedgewickville, former spouse Lisa (Kiefer) McClure of Perryville, four sisters, Wanda Vaughn of Ste. Genevieve, Norma (Frank) Ullman, Rosalie (Larry) Thieret and Nancy (Roy) Schmidt all of Perryville, sister-in-law, Sharon McClure of Farmington. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Donald, William and Kenny McClure and one, brother-in-law, Jerry Vaughn.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 and on Saturday from 6:30 -11 a.m. at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville with Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer, CM, officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com. Ford & Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
