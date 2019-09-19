Calling Friday night’s game between Kelly and St. Vincent at Indians Stadium in Perryville a defensive victory for the Indians might be a stretch, but it also might have some merit.
Last season, Kelly defeated St. Vincent in a game shortened by heavy thunderstorms.
The biggest problem the Indians faced in that game was sophomore running back Evan Urhahn, who did his best to run over, around and through the Indians’ defense, scoring three touchdowns.
This year, the Indians, who again started the season 0-2, gave up four touchdowns and more than 150 rushing yards to Urhahn, but virtually shut down the rest of the Hawks’ offense on the way to a 42-28 victory, the first win of the season for the Indians (1-2) and their first against Kelly (2-1) since 2016.
“Wining is fun,” said St. Vincent Coach Tim Schumer. “It’s fun to get that first win under your belt. The defense came up and made some stops for us, the offense came out and executed — it was a good team win.”
St. Vincent senior quarterback Garrett Dobbelare completed six touchdown passes in the victory, including three to junior Blake Schnurbusch, who scored on receptions of 22, 19 and 36 yards — all in the first half — to put the Indians up 28-21 at the break.
“We knew that we had to come out and get a quick start, kind of get everybody some confidence, and carry over that momentum from [last week’s second-half rally]” Schumer said. “We came out and executed the way we needed to and put some points on the board and then relied on our defense to get some stops.”
In Week 2, the Indians scored 35 points in the second half of a 49-35 loss to Scott City.
Dobbelare, who serves as one the Indians’ team captains, said he used that performance to help motivate his teammates.
“I kind of preached the same thing that Coach Schumer did,” Dobbelare said. “We knew we could come out and do that same thing all game long.”
Dobbelare completed 18 of 21 passes for 291 yards with 1 interception, spreading the ball among five receivers, something he said was easy to do.
“The receivers were getting open, doing their job,” Dobbelare said. “The O-line, all night, was giving me plenty of time to throw. When you put all that together, you can have an awesome night.”
Schnurbusch, a junior, caught 6 passes for 89 yards, junior Jesse Robinson had 4 catches for 93 yards and John Wibbenmeyer, also a junior, had 6 catches for 77 yards.
Robinson scored on a 60-yard reception in the second quarter and Wibbenmeyer scored on a 17-yard pass in the third.
Senior Kaleb Whistler’s only catch came in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard touchdown pass.
“They’re all great,” Dobbelare said. “We’re deep at receiver. We can plug anyone in there and they’ll do the same thing.”
On the ground, St. Vincent finished with 79 yards rushing, led by senior Luke Unterreiner with 4 carries for 33 yards. Senior Nick Lappe finished with 15 carries for 28 yards.
All together, the Indians racked up 370 yards of offense while holding the Hawks to 215.
“We knew that was going to be big coming in,” Schumer said of his team’s defensive effort.
“They like to run the ball and we just had to play assignment-sound football, wrap up when we got to the point of contact, bring a lot of hats to the football and we did a good job of that tonight.”
Urhahn scored all four touchdowns for the Hawks on runs of 1, 5, 12, and 33 yards. He finished with 158 yards on 25 carries.
“[St. Vincent] did a reat job with the game plan for us tonight, for sure,” said Kelly coach Lance Powers. “We had our opportunities, but they just didn’t pan out for us.”
St. Vincent will travel to Herculaneum (1-2) on Friday. The Black Cats lost 16-12 to Jefferson in Week 3.
