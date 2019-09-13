It took a brief moment for St. Vincent volleyball coach Amy Umfleet to put into words exactly what she thought after her Lady Indians fell to Saxony Lutheran on Tuesday night.
That’s because nothing went right.
Errors and errant passes were the theme for the Lady Indians as Saxony Lutheran beat St. Vincent in straight sets 25-21, 25-18 leaving St. Vincent still searching for the first victory of the season.
“We couldn’t pass tonight,” Umfleet said. “I think everyone here saw that tonight. When you do that, you can’t expect to win a game, and we didn’t tonight.”
About one week after falling to Jackson in straight sets in the season opener, the score was closer, but the result was the same.
St. Vincent senior Grace Schremp led St. Vincent with four kills, while Mary Schwartz and Mollie Dobbelare followed with two kills each. Hannah Riney led the Lady Indians with five assists and Mallory Clifton and Schwartz led the way defensively with 11 and 10 digs respectively.
But for Umfleet it all led back toward the passing.
“You’re going to hear me say this a lot, that we are a young team. But it wasn’t our young players that were making mistakes tonight, “ Umfleet said. “It was everybody.”
Those mistakes reared their ugly heads in the most unfortunate times on Tuesday. The Lady Indians took advantage of some mistakes by the Lady Crusaders in the first set and built themselves a modest 14-10 lead.
But then a couple errors in the serving game, a double hit violation and a hit out of bounds all piled together to tie the set at 15 apiece. Two serves couldn’t be returned by the Indians, and then Saxony’s Lauren Barnes punctuated the run with a kill to give Saxony a 18-15 lead.
One they would never relinquish.
The Lady Indians came close to a comeback when Grace Schremp recorded a kill that brought the first set to with 23-21 in favor of Saxony, but fittingly on that night, the Indians committed back-to-back errors to end the set.
“It seemed like once we had that lead everything just fell apart,” Umfleet said. “Right now we have a team that is trying to learn how to win and that will be a tough thing and we will take our bumps and bruises this year. Right now we aren’t there yet. We are making just too many errors. I think I counted 12 errors in the first game and another 15 or so in the second game. When you are handing good teams points, you are going to have trouble on most nights.”
Saxony took the lead in the second set at 11-10, and St. Vincent kept it close until Olivia Spanley had back-to-back kills to salt the set, and match away.
“We beat ourselves tonight,” Umfleet said. “That’s all there is to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.