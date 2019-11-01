Having one of the better records in recent memory and reaching the district final, should be the recipe for many postseason honors. For the Perryville softball team, that proved to be correct.
The Perryville softball team had seven player garner all district honors, including five first team selections, when the announcement was made Tuesday.
Ann-Marie Simpson, Brooke Huber, Makayla Brown, Katie Roberts, and Brittanie Stewart earned first team awards, while Makayla Burns and Kyla Laurentius earned honorable mention.
Simpson led the way at the plate with a .494 average with 7 triples, 20 RBI and 43 runs scored. Huber hit .456 with 4 home runs, 25 RBI, and also 25 runs scored. Brown was the ace of the Pirates’ pitching staff with 126 innings pitched, more than triple that of any other Pirate inside the circle. Brown had a 2.66 ERA, with 128 strikeouts and just 26 walks. She also hit 3 home runs with 27 RBI and five runs scored.
Roberts had a .432 average with 26 RBI and 30 runs scored and Stewart hit .385 with 16 RBI and 18 runs.
Burns hit .299 with three home runs, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored. Laurentius hit .353 with 14 runs scored.
Perryville finished 19-9 this season after falling to Notre Dame in the Class 3, District 1 championship game earlier this month.
