Perryville junior Ann-Marie Simpson earned the highest award in Missouri as she was named second team all state as an outfielder when the honors were recently announced.
“Ann-Marie had a great work ethic all season, and deserved the award,” Perryville softball coach Dustin Wengert said. “This is more of a team award as well, because I felt as if there were players last season that were worthy of it, but because we entered districts with just six wins, it took some of the attention off of us. This year we had the good regular season and because of it we got some of the recognition.”
Simpson led the way at the plate with a .494 average with 7 triples, 20 RBI and 43 runs scored. Huber hit .456 with 4 home runs, 25 RBI, and also 25 runs scored.
All-Region
Simpson was joined by fellow teammate Makayla Brown as both players earned All-Region honors. Brown was the ace of the Pirates’ pitching staff with 126 innings pitched, more than triple that of any other Pirate inside the circle. Brown had a 2.66 ERA, with 128 strikeouts and just 26 walks. She also hit 3 home runs with 27 RBI and five runs scored.
All-Conference
The Lady Pirates made their presence felt with the all conference awards as a total of seven players earned honors, including three first team selections.
Second team selections were Kyla Laurentius, Brittanie Stewart and Katie Roberts.
Roberts had a .432 average with 26 RBI and 30 runs scored and Stewart hit .385 with 16 RBI and 18 runs. While Stewart hit .385 with 16 RBI and 18 runs scored this season. Laurentius hit for a .353 average with five RBI and 14 runs scored.
Makayla Burns earned an honorable mention selection after she hit .299 with three home runs, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored.
All-District
The Perryville softball team had seven players garner all district honors, including five first team selections, when the announcement was made Tuesday. Ann-Marie Simpson, Brooke Huber, Makayla Brown, Katie Roberts, and Brittanie Stewart earned first team awards, while Makayla Burns and Kyla Laurentius earned honorable mention. The Pirates finished with a 19-9 record and lost just one conference game to Hillsboro this season.
“I thought that we played well this season, except maybe for one inning in the district championship game,” Wengert said of the final loss to Notre Dame. “But there was just a comfort level this season that showed through and was recognized with all the awards.”
