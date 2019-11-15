St. Vincent coach Tim Schumer had implored his team throughout the season to start fast. That statement was even more crucial on Friday night as St. Vincent took on Hayti, the defending Class 1 state champions.
Unfortunately for St. Vincent, it was the brand of Indians in black and gold that started fast and continued that way throughout the game. St. Vincent fell 60-14 in the Class 1, District 1 semifinal at Hayti High School.
Hayti will move on to play Valle Catholic in the district championship game this week. The Warriors defeated Malden 73-6 in the other semifinal.
“It just wasn’t the start that we wanted and then shot ourselves in the foot a couple different times,” Schumer said. “If we could have executed early on, I think we could have made a game out of it.”
But it was those mistakes that put St. Vincent in a hole early. St. Vincent committed four turnovers in the game, but none were more crucial than the first two.
Hayti (10-1) intercepted a St. Vincent pass on the opening drive and scored two plays later when Elijah Burnett scored on a 34-yard run. St. Vincent fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Hayti recovered, scoring two plays later on a TreCharles McCoy two-yard run to take a 14-0 lead with 9:31 left in the first quarter.
A highlight defensively for the Indians as an interception on fourth down by Jacob Kapp at the two-yard line. But Nick Lappe was stuffed on a run a couple plays later for a safety. Hayti forced another safety later in the quarter as a reverse from the four-yard line went awry and the St. Vincent ball carrier was tackled in the endzone for an 18-0 Hayti lead with 11:38 left in the first half.
“The game got away from us right there, but I don’t think that we ever gave up,” Schumer said.
TreCharles McCoy led Hayti with 148 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Burnett had 80 yards and a touchdown on four carries. While quarterback Trayvon Thomas was 9016 passing for 93 yards and one touchdown. He also had another touchdown late in the second half.
Adriean Stevenson scored on a 4-yard run followed by an interception return for a touchdown by Kortavion Johnson and Hayti led 34-0 with 9:37 left in the second quarter.
St. Vincent hadn’t converted a first down up to that point, that wasn’t through a penalty, but their best offensive drive came as Lappe picked up a pair of first downs on the ground and ended with a 29 yard pass and catch to Sean Harold from Dobbelare.
But as was the case for most of the night, Hayti responded with an 80 yard from McCoy as Hayti led 42-7 at half.
Despite the disappointing finish for St. Vincent, what was not lost on Schumer was the seven victories, the most for the Indians in more than a decade. St. Vincent will graduate eight seniors.
“We came off last season and the players came in this season and built off what we had and took us to another level,” Schumer said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”
